Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida authority seals assets of realtor over dues, suspends official

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Oct 21, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The authority sealed three shops belonging to the realtor in Sector 120 after the company failed to pay ₹50 crore in dues, despite multiple notices

The Noida authority has taken stringent action against realtors who have failed to clear their financial dues, sealing properties and suspending an official for negligence on Saturday, the civic body officials said on Sunday.

The latest measure follows prior action by the Noida authority against at least six other developers who failed to comply with the state government’s interest waiver scheme. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The latest measure follows prior action by the Noida authority against at least six other developers who failed to comply with the state government’s interest waiver scheme. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In the first instance, the authority sealed three shops belonging to Prateek Realtors India Private Limited in Sector 120 after the company failed to pay 50 crore in dues, despite multiple notices. In a related move, an assistant in the authority was suspended for failing to act promptly against the Saha Group, another defaulter realty firm, they added. 

“We issued a notice to Prateek Realtors India Private Limited to pay 12.62 crore, which is 25% of their total dues of 50.49 crore. The realtor has only paid 1.5 crore so far and failed to clear the remaining amount,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority. 

The Noida authority had allotted land to Prateek Group for a housing project in 2009, with a lease deed executed in January 2020. Under a state government policy issued in December 2023 to resolve issues with stalled legacy housing projects, developers were allowed to avail of interest waivers for the COVID-19 pandemic period, provided they paid 25% of their dues upfront, with the balance to be paid in instalments over 1-3 years. Despite the policy, Prateek Realtors failed to settle the 50.49 crore dues, prompting the sealing of three commercial shops within their Sector 120 project, Noida authority officials claimed. 

The promoter of Prateek Group, Prashant Kumar Tiwari, did not respond to multiple requests by HT for a comment. 

In a separate case, the authority suspended an assistant for not following instructions by senior officers and neglecting to act on time against MMR Saha, which owns a commercial plot in Sector 52.

“Due to the negligence of the assistant, the authority’s financial interests were affected. We took action because the instructions regarding the realtor were not followed by the suspended official,” said the CEO. 

This follows prior action by the Noida authority against at least six other developers who have failed to comply with the state government’s interest waiver scheme. These developers, like Prateek Realtors, have been unable to obtain no-dues certificates, which are necessary to proceed with the registry of apartments for homebuyers. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On