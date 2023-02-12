Noida authority to build two elevated roads on FNG e-way

NOIDA: Two weeks after the Uttar Pradesh government gave green signal to revive the delayed Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway, the Noida authority has decided to build three crucial stretches on the expressway for the benefit of commuters, said officials.

The authority has decided to build a 659-metre-long elevated road above Chhijarsi, another elevated stretch of 5.65km above the Hindon embankment road and an underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where the FNG Expressway will pass through, said officials. Once these three stretches are built, the FNG Expressway work in Noida will be completed, officials added.

“The state government has asked the authority to work on the FNG Expressway after the Haryana government agreed to revive the project. Both UP and Haryana governments have agreed to share the cost of the bridge that needs to be built across the Yamuna, where the FNG Expressway will pass through connecting Noida with Faridabad,” said Prabhas Kumar, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

As per the fresh estimate of the Noida authority, at least a 23km stretch of the FNG Expressway will be in Noida and around 17km of the stretch has been partially built, said officials.

The UP and the Haryana governments have agreed to share 50% cost each of the 600-metre-long six-lane bridge with a budget of ₹200 crore, said officials.

The Noida authority will build a 4.7km approach road that falls in Noida apart from the FNG Expressway stretches, officials added.

More than three decades and several funding and land-related disputes later, the work on the 43km expressway which will connect Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad — and decongest roads in the national capital — is set to be revived jointly by the UP and Haryana governments, officials said.

The FNG Expressway was conceived at a cost of ₹1,000 crore way back in 1989 with an aim to decongest Delhi roads of vehicular pressure, as it would help commuters reach Faridabad and Ghaziabad without entering the Capital. The project, however, was stalled amid dispute between UP and Haryana governments over the funding pattern of a 600-metre-long bridge, which was a part of the project, to be built across Yamuna river. The bridge was supposed to be built near Noida’s Mangroli village.

“We will start preparing a detailed project report (DPR) of elevated road above Chhijarsi, Hindon and underpass on the Noida Expressway when work begins on the Yamuna so that the project gets ready on time,” said a senior Noida authority official.

