Noida authority to redesign drainage and sewage network

The Noida authority has decided to enlist an expert agency to redesign the drainage and sewage network in order to address the water logging and sewage overflow issues that trouble residents frequently. A fooded underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway due to an overflowing drain in Sector 128, Noida on July 14. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move comes after residents complained of sewer overflow and choking of drains owing to poor cleaning and gradient issues. The residents raised multiple civic issues, including that of choked sewers and drains, at a public hearing held at the Sector 47 community centre, in which residents’ welfare associations and other representatives took part.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M along with senior officials attended the public hearing and assured residents that the civic issues raised at the public hearing would be addressed at the earliest. One of the major issues that was raised was related with the choking of sewer, drains and poor sanitation across the residential areas.

The authority carries out such public hearings every Saturday in different areas and invites residents of that area to raise their issues in the open forum. In the public hearing in Sector 47, residents from sectors from 38 to 51 and residents from sector 96 to 100 were present demanding attention from the authority officials to their civic problems.

“We have directed the staff to finalise an expert agency that can prepare a report as to how we can address the issue of sewer or drain related issues that the citizens are facing. Once the agency will submit its report, the authority will take the project to the next stage so that we can address the issues related to the civic issues,” said Lokesh M, CEO, Noida authority.

The CEO directed all department heads to address the complaints raised in the meeting on a priority basis.

“We will again meet for a review after 20 days,” said Lokesh M.

