Noida: Birth and death certificate issuance portal down, applicants inconvenienced

The online civil registration system (CRS), also called the birth and death registration system, at the Gautam Budh Nagar’s Sector 39 district hospital has been down since the past several days owing to a technical glitch, causing significant delays and inconvenience to applicants. Visitors to the Sector 39 district hospital alleged that the system has been repeatedly shutting down since the past two months, and because of that, the certificate issuance process has been delayed by over 15 days. (HT Archive)

Visitors alleged that the system has been repeatedly shutting down since the past two months, and because of that, the certificate issuance process has been delayed by over 15 days.

Notably, death and birth certificate are important documents required for various purposes, including property registration and passport application, among others.

Health department officials said over 300 certificates are currently pending and the delays are caused by a glitch in the system.

“Earlier, the certificates were being issued within 15 days, but now the process has been taking much longer. Works are underway to resolve the problem at the earliest,” said KK Bhaskar, assistant registrar officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district hospital.

The present situation is hassling applicants, as people are forced to visit the CMO’s office in Sector 39 district hospital repeatedly.

“How can a critical service such as the CRS be so unreliable? Authorities must take immediate action to resolve this glitch,” said Rajesh Singh, a Sector 29 resident.

The online portal was shut for around eight days from June 18 to 25, for a system update. Although, the portal was restored on June 30 successfully, snags continued to hinder its functioning and problems persisted even after updates, said applicants.

Officials said the upgrading of the portal was crucial as chances of errors will now be reduced while frauds in birth, death certificate will also be prevented.