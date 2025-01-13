Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: Cab driver, passenger dead as SUV falls on taxi after hitting divider

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2025 01:37 PM IST

Police said a Bolero first hit central verge, veered into opposite lane and rammed a Baleno before overturning on a cab.

Two people died while one person was injured after an SUV hit two cars on the opposite lane after ramming into a road divider on Noida Link road, near east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, in early hours of Sunday, police said.

One of the two vehicles that were involved in the accident early on Sunday. (HT Photo)
One of the two vehicles that were involved in the accident early on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 1:15 am on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted police as saying, adding that a Bolero car first hit the central verge, veered into the opposite lane and rammed a Baleno before overturning on a cab.

Driver and one of the passengers of the cab, identified as Arjun Solanki and Suman Dhoopra, died in the accident, police said.

Suman Dhoopra's husband Sanjeev was seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital in Noida, a police officer said.

"The bodies have been sent to LBS Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station," police added.

Police said the Bolero driver fled the scene and efforts are being made to nab him.

Luxury car hits jogging teen in Noida

In another recent road mishap from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being hit by a luxury car while jogging on a service road. Police arrested the driver of the luxury vehicle - a Jaguar.

The boy was admitted to a private hospital and his condition was critical, police said on January 11.

The incident took place around 6 am on January 9 near Stellar Jeevan Society in the Bisrakh police station area when the Jaguar car allegedly struck the boy from behind, as per a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Murari Singh.

"My son Neeraj was running on the service road when the Jaguar, driven recklessly, hit him from behind. He sustained serious injuries to his head and chest and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital," PTI quoted Singh as saying in his complaint.

A police spokesperson said that following the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the local police station.

"The boy is being treated for his injuries at a private hospital, where his condition remains critical. The vehicle involved and its driver are in police custody, and further investigation is underway," the official added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On