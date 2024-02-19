Noida CEO to penalise state construction agency

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to penalise the construction agency UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL) that is building Bhangel elevated road above Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road. HT Image

The measure came after a team led by Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M on Saturday conducted a site inspection and found that the construction work was being carried out at quite slow pace, leading to work delay.

The Noida Authority has also decided to write to the state government about the “negligence and deficiencies” in the construction work of the 5.5-km Bhangel Elevated Road by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL).

“We will impose a penalty on UPSBCL for delaying the construction work and failing to meet the deadlines. So far, the agency has done only 70% work on this project,” said a Noida authority official aware of the matter.

“We have hired a private consultant to monitor the project and highlight issues. During the progress review meeting on Saturday, it was found that the shortcomings pointed out earlier were not resolved by UPSBCL,” said the official.

The officials also reviewed the authority’s administrative building under construction in Sector 96.

According to the official, directions were given to officials to ensure that the CEO’s office section is provided on the first floor so that the public coming to the Authority does not face much inconvenience.

“Apart from this, provision of a ramp should also be made in the building premises as per the requirement of disabled people,” the official said.

The authority also reviewed the under-construction skywalk between Sector 51 and 52 metro stations and the construction of two proposed underpasses near Jhatta and Sultanpur villages on the Noida expressway.

“CEO directed the staff to expedite the work on two underpasses and skywalk,” the Noida authority official added.

HT approached UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd officers for a reaction but they weren’t available for a comment.