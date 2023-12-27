Noida cops to deploy cabs at pubs on New Year’s Eve

To curb drunk driving incidents on the New Year-eve, the Noida police will ensure that the tipplers reach home safely than become a public nuisance. HT Image

The police will arrange hired cabs for such individuals at night, officials said on Wednesday, adding that cops will be deployed at helpdesks at various malls, pubs and restaurants. They will not let inebriated people drive cars/bikes.

According to additional commissioner of police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni, the police will have elaborate arrangements in place for new year celebrations in the district.

The officer said to host large gathering and parties on the New Year-eve, the organizers will require police permission. “The police team, also in plainclothes, will be deployed at malls, pubs and other locations, for enforcement of law and order,” he said.

Appealing people to avoid too much drinking to reach home safely after partying, Kulkarni said: “In case some people overdrink, the police will arrange cabs and send them home.”

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said teams will be deployed at locations like GIP Mall, DLF Mall, Noida-Greater Noida expressway with breath analysers.

“…Strict action will also be taken against those found performing stunts or public nuisance,” he said.