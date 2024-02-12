Noida: Couple attacks neighbours, sets vehicles ablaze; arrested

A man and his wife from Shahberi village in Greater Noida west have been arrested for allegedly attacking their neighbour with a hammer, and setting another neighbour’s two vehicles afire over an old dispute, the police said on Monday. The suspects Rajesh Prasad, 43, a private firm employee in Noida, and his homemaker wife Khushboo (32)in police custody. (HT Photo)

The two incidents occurred on Sunday. Police identified the suspects as Rajesh Prasad, 43, a private firm employee in Noida, and his homemaker wife Khushboo (32), both residents of Arsh Homes in Shahberi.

According to assistant commissioner of police -2 (Central Noida), around 6pm, Shahberi resident Vishal Gupta’s wife submitted a complaint, saying that her husband was hit on the head with a hammer by a couple in their neighbourhood Arsh Homes.

After taking down the complaint, police officials sent the victim for a medical examination. Gupta was later admitted at the local hospital, he said.

“By 11pm, we received a PCR call from the same residential area by a resident Rafi (who goes by single name), alleging that a couple in their neighbourhood had set aflame his bike and car in the parking. A police team immediately rushed to the spot,” said ACP (Central Noida) Hemant Upadhyay.

By the time police reached the spot, the fire had been doused.

An investigation revealed that “it was the same couple who had attacked Gupta, who also vandalised Rafi’s vehicles”, said Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.

An inquiry revealed that all the three parties live in the same residential tower, and have been involved in several disputes over parking issues and verbal spats,” he said, adding that in the latest incident they quarrelled over an old issue but soon it escalated.

The officer said that two FIRs were registered regarding the two incidents, and the couple was arrested on Monday morning from their residence. They have been sent to judicial custody.

The couple is booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) ,324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in the first case while the other sections are 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.