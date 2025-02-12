Noida: Disburse December salary to staff within a week, NCLAT directs Supertech

A day after the employees of the Supertech Limited staged as protest demanding their salary, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the human resources department of the realty firm to disburse the salaries for December within a week and January salaries as early as possible. Vendors have also approached NCLAT alleging that Supertech is not clearing their dues since the past one year. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

At least 300 employees of Supertech Limited have been protesting since the past two weeks against the interim resolution professional (IRP) and company HR demanding their pending salaries. On Monday, they staged a ”peaceful protest” outside the NCLAT office in Delhi, seeking the tribunal’s intervention in the matter. They alleged that the current IRP and management are not paying them salaries every month since September 2024.

Supertech Limited owes its 300 employees about ₹1 crore in salaries as monthly disbursal of salaries has been affected since September 2024. Some employees have also filed plea before the NCLAT as Supertech is facing corporate insolvency resolution process after failing to complete its realty projects and deliver flats to homebuyers.

“This application has been filed by an employee seeking a direction for payment of salary. It is submitted by the counsel for the appellant that salary is due from the month of September 2024 to the employees. The counsel submits that with regard to salary of December, instructions have been issued for bank transfer and for January salaries, the processing is underway. He has submitted that he has taken the matter to the ACC (accounts committee) and the certain recommendations has been made...,” NCLAT said in its order on February 10, which was made public on Tuesday.

“...In view of the aforesaid, we direct that salary for the month of December be released within one week from today i.e., by 17.02.2024, and with regards to salary for January, as submitted by IRP, the processing may be done and as early as possible the salary for January may also be released,” it further said.

The NCLAT chairman justice Ashok Bhushan and technical member Barun Mitra will next hear the matter on February 18, 2025.

“It goes without saying that the personal head of HR Arun Mathur may extend his cooperation and ensure that salary is released within a week...,” NCLAT order said.

The NCLAT also ordered the issuance of a notice to NBCC India, which has taken over 16 Supertech housing projects. Homebuyers and vendors have also approached the NCLAT for relief and clarifications on various grounds. The vendors have alleged that Supertech is not clearing their dues since the past one year, while homebuyers have said that their units are yet undelivered.

“The counsel for the IRP submits that as far as the vendors claims are concerned,a verification of bills is already underway.The counsel for the appellant submits that bills are pending for more than a year. Counsel for the IRP may obtain instructions and file an affidavit before the date is fixed...” said NCLAT.

Pallavi Singh, a homebuyer in Capetown project, said, “We fail to understand who will finish and deliver us our units after completing all common areas. The NBCC India has not resumed construction at any site, and Supertech, controlled by the IRP, had also failed to run the company properly.”