Noida district hospital administers 127K doses of Covid vaccine so far

The district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 has administered more than 127,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far, the highest by a health care facility in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, GB Nagar has administered over 1.9 million doses so far.

Dr Sushma Chandra, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital, said that a total of 1,27,693 doses of vaccines have been administered in the hospital so far. “Having ample space and other facilities, the district hospital has been on top in vaccination, right from the day it started in January this year,” she said.

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida is not far behind, with a total of 112,654 doses administered at the facility till Saturday. Dr Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, said that the hospital stayed at the forefront of the drive.

“Our vaccination drive was planned meticulously by a team of doctors and we’ve reported minimal adverse event following immunization (AEFI). The institute has established two ‘code blue’ stations, which take care of any serious/ life threatening side effects of vaccine,” he said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunization officer, said that till Saturday evening, as many as 1,901,420 vaccine doses have been administered in the district. “While 1,490,909 people have taken their first dose, as many as 410,511 in the district have taken both of their shots. Among the private hospitals in the district, while Kailash hospital in Greater Noida has so far administered 93,805 vaccine doses, Felix hospital in Noida has given 76,210 doses,” he said.