Noida driver deliberately rams SUV into man over alleged social media comments

A case was registered by the Noida Police on Tuesday against a person after a video of him deliberately trying to hit another person with his SUV went viral on social media. Police said that the incident took place in Sector 53 on Monday. A 28-second video clip went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. (Representative file photo)

A 28-second video clip went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. The video shows a man with multiple injuries walking on a road carrying a brick in his hand. At the same time, a black Thar came from behind and hit him. The impact of the collision was such that the man was flung into the roadside drain.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, we have registered a case against the SUV driver at Sector 24 police station and formed three teams to nab the suspect,” said Noida additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Sumit Shukla.

Also Read: 2 die in separate accidents in Tilak Nagar, Deonar

“Investigation revealed that on Monday, a fight broke out between two people following comments on Instagram. Later, they got embroiled in a physical altercation, and when victim Saurabh Yadav, 25, a resident of Sector 48, was walking carrying a brick, the Thar driver hit him from behind”, the ADCP said.

Police said the suspects are known to each other, and the incident took place in Noida, Sector 53. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and further investigation is underway.