School bus mows down biker in Gurugram, driver surrenders

A 51-year-old man was killed after allegedly being hit by a speeding school bus in Gurugrams Sector 52 on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3pm when the victim, identified as Mohammad Mustafa, was navigating a U-turn on his motorcycle at a gap in the road median near Wazirabad. According to police, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to investigators, the school bus, ferrying 12 students from a private school in Sector 46, struck Mustafa from behind while he was riding towards Sector 31 along with his younger brother Mohammad Arif, 48, who was on a separate motorcycle. The brothers, both welders, were en route to a construction site from one of their two workshops in Wazirabad.

School authorities said the bus was operated via a private contractor and added that they are cooperating fully with the police investigation

Mustafa was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51 by Arif and other commuters at the scene, but was declared dead, police said.

The driver, identified as Munesh Kumar, 42, failed to apply brakes in time, which led to the accident, said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police. The driver did not flee the scene. In fact, he helped Arif take Mustafa to the hospital. He later appeared before police and was arrested, the PRO added.

Kumar said the driver also informed the school administration immediately after the crash. Police were alerted by locals, and an emergency response vehicle reached the site shortly. By the time cops arrived, the victim had already been taken to hospital. The school arranged alternate transport for the stranded students and sent them home, he added.

Mustafa, originally from Meerut, was living with his family in Devilal Colony, Sector 7. His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday.