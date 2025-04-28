Noida: Farmers to get residential plots after a decade’s wait

NOIDA: The farmers, who were allotted residential plots in Sector 145 -- a newly planned housing area along the Noida Expressway -- are likely to get the possession after a delay of 10 years as the Noida authority on Saturday started taking over the possession of the land. A heavy police presence, including senior officers, was in place to ensure the smooth execution of the demarcation exercise. (HT Photos)

The move comes after the authority said that all the pending legal cases between the Noida authority and land owners are settled by the Allahabad high court and the Supreme Court.

“The move is to ensure that the farmers get the possession of their respective plot. Our objective is that the farmers do not face any hassle, and they get their plots because they have supported the authority in the development of this well-planned city,” said Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

To be sure, the step relates to allotting 5% residential plots to 2,200 farmers, whose land was acquired for the development of Noida city in the past.

On Saturday, officials formally began the takeover and demarcation of 31 hectares of land in Village Begumpur, Sector 145, by installing boundary pillars to mark the plots.

The land acquisition process for village Begumpur dates back to 2007, when Noida authority issued notifications under the Land Acquisition Act for 108 hectares. However, the acquisition process was stalled after the Allahabad high court issued a stay order in February 2008.

After the stay was lifted, the authority took possession of seven hectares in June 2008 and the remaining 101 hectares in June 2013. The compensation awards were declared by the additional district magistrate (Land) in January 2011 and December 2013.

Several land owners of Sector 145 land challenged the acquisition by filing a writ petition before the high court in 2011. In September 2019, the court upheld the acquisition but directed that compensation be paid at prevailing market rates as of the date of the judgment for those who had not accepted compensation earlier.

Noida authority and some farmers subsequently approached the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision. In May 2022, the apex court upheld the court’s order, and a review petition filed by the authority was dismissed in November 2022.

Following the court’s directions, an award based on the prevailing market rates was declared in January 2023. Another review filed by some farmers was dismissed in May 2023, and the final award was issued by the district collector in July 2024.

With all legal hurdles cleared, Noida authority has now begun marking plots for allotment to approximately 2,200 farmers. Officials confirmed that the 31 hectares being used for the allotment is fully acquired land, free of any stay orders.

Meanwhile, a heavy police presence, including senior officers, was in place to ensure the smooth execution of the demarcation exercise. While a case related to enhancement of compensation remains pending, the authority said it would comply with any future court directions.

“We have been waiting for the possession of the plot for the last 10 years. We got the allotment of the plot done in 2013-14, but till date we fail to get the possession in Sector 145,” said Hemraj Singh, a farmer from Wazidpur.