Noida finalises 2 agencies to run surface parking lots 

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 05:52 AM IST

These agencies will manage the surface parking lots in these areas from Tuesday onwards. The step intends to end illegal parking, where vehicles’ theft had become commonplace

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it is all set to commence operations of its surface parking lots in many sectors including sectors 62, 63, and 64 to offer better management to the users, ending the haphazard parking in these areas. For this, it has finalised two private agencies.

The two agencies have been finalised with a rider that whatever decision Allahabad high court will give in the ongoing case, will be acceptable to all parties, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
The two agencies have been finalised with a rider that whatever decision Allahabad high court will give in the ongoing case, will be acceptable to all parties, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

These agencies will manage the surface parking lots in these areas from Tuesday onwards. The step intends to end illegal parking, where vehicles’ theft had become commonplace, said officials.

On Monday, the authority completed the contractual formalities with the two agencies, said officials.

“The two private agencies will be tasked to run many surface parking lots in these three major areas including Sector 62, home to dozens of group housings, commercial towers and educational institutions, and sectors 63 and 64, home to industrial units. These two contractors, one for Sector 62 and another one for sectors 63 and 64 will start operations from Tuesday onwards,” said Noida authority’s general manager SP Singh.

Officials said that the authority, a year ago, ended the contracts of old agencies, which challenged the authority’s decision in the Allahabad high court, where the matter is still pending, adding that these agencies were earlier managing the operations in the surface parking lots available in these three sectors.

The authority, meanwhile, has divided these areas in two clusters, with cluster 1 covers Sector 62, and cluster 2 covers sectors 63, and 64.

“The move is aimed at regulating the parking mess outside the housing societies in the city. The authorities hope the new agencies will do a better job and end the issue of haphazard parking woes that trouble the commuters in the residential and commercial areas of the city,” said Singh.

The two agencies have been finalised with a rider that whatever decision Allahabad high court will give in the ongoing case, will be acceptable to all parties, said officials. “These agencies will manage the parking lots in all the commercial areas, roadside spaces and all pockets of these three sectors,” said Singh.

The Noida authority earns 13 crore annually by allowing surface parking contracts across the city.

The authority has allowed the contractor to charge 20 for two hours for four wheelers at its surface parking lots and 10 for two wheelers. And for a whole day for four wheelers, the contractor can charge 80 and 40 for two wheelers.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
