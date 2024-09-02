Noida: Gang that lifted cars on demand busted, 3 arrested

Noida police busted a gang of carjackers and arrested three people on charges of stealing cars in the National Capital Region, senior officers said on Monday, adding that the suspects used to target particular models of car after getting “an order” for it. Three stolen cars and an illegal pistol have been seized from the there men, police said, adding that the suspects are part of a larger interstate gang. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, identified the suspects as Asif Siddiqui (22) and Aqeel (30) (single name) of Delhi, and Parvez Alam (36) of Moradabad. They were arrested by a team from Phase-1 police station at 3.50am on Monday from Sector 14A, Noida.

“These suspects were arrested as part of a crackdown on vehicle lifters. Two of their accomplices, identified as Khalil Ahmed alias Khan of Delhi and Nadeem, a resident of Saharanpur, are absconding and are being traced,” Mishra said.

The confiscated cars were identified include a golden i10 with Haryana plates, a silver Swift Dzire with Delhi plates, and a grey Chevrolet Beat with Uttar Pradesh plates.

“Further, a number plate registered in Delhi, an illegal pistol with cartridges, a master key, and ₹3,450 cash were seized from the suspects. All the three vehicles recovered were stolen in the last two years from NCR cities,” the officer added.

The suspects, during interrogation, revealed that they would steal older vehicles that could be unlocked with a master key.

“The suspects have a master key which works on older models of cars. They would steal particular models after getting an order for those models. They would take the stolen vehicles to Khalil Ahmed and Nadeem, who would sell or dismantle them for profit,” said the officer.

Police said Asif has over 10 cases against him and others too have criminal records. “Their associates are being traced,” said Mishra.