Noida: Ganga panel seeks action against encroachments on floodplains

While demanding measures to make water bodies pollution-free, the Gautam Budh Nagar district Ganga committee has called for a legal action against encroachments on the floodplains that come in the ambit of Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida authorities. In order to ensure compliance, fresh instructions have been given to the authorities of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway to launch crackdown on such establishments and erring people in their respective jurisdictions. (HT Photo)

During a recent meeting, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma who heads the committee also instructed the authorities to disconnect power connections of the erring establishments that have come up in the restricted area.

The committee has sought for an action taken report from the concerned authorities before the next meeting is convened.

The DM pointed out that rules are being flouted despite prohibition on any construction on floodplains.

“In order to ensure compliance, fresh instructions have been given to the authorities to launch crackdown on such establishments and erring people in their respective jurisdictions. All such constructions will be facing power disconnection and report on action taken has to be produced by the power discom ahead of the next meet,” he said.

He also called to rejuvenate water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar and control water pollution.

The DM said phytoremediation has to be taken up as per the NGT norms, for the untapped drains connecting Ganga and its tributaries.

It is a process where plants and associated soil microbes are used to reduce the concentrations or toxic effects of contaminants in the environment.

Officials of the three authorities said that details of the number of big drains flowing into the Ganga or its tributaries, inspections conducted, steps taken for cleaning/disposal of solid waste, among other things, have to be provided to the committee.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Lokesh M said on Tuesday that they are working together on the issues being faced in the district’s floodplain areas and other pollution-related matters in the water bodies.

“As directed, necessary steps will be taken to address these,” he said.

Environment activist Akash Vashishtha suggested that all authorities must take adequate steps in their respective jurisdictions to address the situation and introduce advanced methods like satellite monitoring and mapping to keep a strict vigil on illegal activities in floodplains.

“Besides, control rooms to access such information should be set up. Assistance of remote sensing application centre, Lucknow, can be taken for the purpose,” he added.