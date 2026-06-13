Noida, Gr Noida residents flag poor roads ahead of monsoon

Noida/Greater Noida: Residents of Noida’s Sector 19 and Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 have raised concerns regarding poor road conditions and waterlogging, stressing that these issues could worsen during the monsoon if authorities do not act promptly. The sector 19 RWA highlighted the deteriorating condition of the area’s internal roads, and residents of Alpha-2 flagged waterlogging following recent rain. (HT)

The sector’s Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) highlighted the deteriorating condition of the area’s internal roads, and residents of Alpha-2 flagged waterlogging on roads following recent rain.

“The condition of internal roads in Sector 19 is very poor. Many roads have become unfit for use. The condition is likely to worsen in the coming rainy season. The re-carpeting of roads in the sector is overdue. Against the five-year norm, it has been about nine years now,” said RC Gupta, Sector 19 RWA president.

The sector, comprising A, B and C blocks, has an estimated population of 25,000, including tenants.

Noida Authority officials did not respond to requests for comment till the time of publication.

In Alpha-2, residents alleged internal roads in the F, G, H and I blocks have critical issues, with potholes persisting for over a year.

According to RWA estimates, around 20,000 residents live in the sector.

Residents further alleged that potholes on internal roads pose difficulties for motorists and become hazardous during rains as they fill up with water.

“It has been more than 24 hours since it rained in the area, but the potholes are still filled with water. These roads were built around June-July 2022. We have been requesting the authority to fill the potholes wherever required. There have been incidents of two-wheeler riders falling due to the damaged roads,” said NP Singh,RWA general secretary, Alpha 2.

Meanwhile, officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said they are working on a solution.

“These roads are about three to four years old. We have prepared an estimate for repairs and expect to complete the work by the end of June,” said Rajesh Kumar Nim, senior manager-in-charge, GNIDA.