Noida, Greater Noida shiver at 10°C; AQI remains ‘very poor’

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: Gautam Budh Nagar woke up to foggy skies and a sharp nip in the air on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 (degree Celsius) °C, while the minimum settled at 10.3°C, marking one of the season’s coldest mornings so far. The humidity stood at around 80% in the morning, creating conditions for shallow fog and mist in parts of the district. In Ghaziabad district, the maximum temperature on Monday, was recorded at 26.2°C, while the minimum settled at 11.4°C as per the India Meteorological Department. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The IMD forecast suggests that fog or mist will occur in the early hours throughout the week, with daytime temperatures hovering around 26°C–27°C and minimum temperatures likely to fall further to around 11°C in the district.

However, the air quality showed little sign of improvement. On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328 in Noida and 318 in Greater Noida, both in the “very poor” category.

In comparison, on Sunday, both cities had an AQI of 340, while Ghaziabad recorded 301 on Monday and 340 the previous day. On Saturday, the AQI levels were 336 for all three cities - Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad -indicating a persistent pollution load over the region.

“The sudden dip in temperatures can be attributed to clear skies and a steady flow of dry, cold northwesterly winds blowing from snow-clad regions of the Western Himalayas. These winds have been pushing cooler air toward the northern plains, enhancing the winter feel,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

He added that no significant western disturbance is expected to approach the western Himalayas in the coming days, meaning the northwesterly wind pattern will persist, maintaining the cool trend.

Residents, however, say the combination of fog and pollution has made mornings unpleasant.

“We have stopped sending our children for outdoor sports practice in the morning because of the haze. It feels very unsafe,” said RP Sinha, a Noida Sector 47 resident.

“People often think it’s the fog that reduces visibility, but it’s mostly pollution mixing with moisture. The haze doesn’t clear up even after sunrise,” said a Sector Beta 2 resident, Ritika Singh.

In the neighbouring district of Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature on Monday, was recorded at 26.2°C, while the minimum settled at 11.4°C as per IMD. The morning humidity stood at 74%.

The IMD forecast indicates that fog or mist is likely to occur in the early morning hours over the next few days, with temperatures expected to hover around 25–26°C during the day and about 11°C at night. The department has not issued any weather warning, suggesting stable but cool conditions through the week.

Weather experts suggest that residents can expect clearer afternoons with mild sunshine, but the poor air quality may continue to linger unless wind conditions improve in days to come.