Noida: Heliport project to be ready by Sept 2022

NOIDA: The central government agency, RITES, has submitted its detailed project report (DPR) of a ₹43 crore heliport project proposed to be constructed in Sector 151A along the Noida expressway, officials of the Noida authority said on Wednesday.

Now, the authority will seek requisite approvals from the state government before floating a request for proposal to select a developer for the ambitious project, the officials said. In August last year, the authority had roped in RITES as consultant for the project.

“The DPR has been prepared. But the selection of an agency will take time. The project is likely to be ready by September next year,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The DPR contains an economic feasibility survey, finalisation of site, preparation of design and other technical details related with the project.

The heliport project is spread on 10 acres of land and its terminal building is to be built on 500 square metres, the officials said. As per the initial planning, it will be having a capacity to land 172 helicopters at a time, they said. With three helicopter parkings, the facility will also be having maintenance and repair services.

The authority hopes that this facility will immensely help business groups and developers in the city. After approvals from the state government to allow commercial operations, the authority will offer land to the selected developer.

The Noida authority sees an opportunity in this project because apart from the proposed international airport at Jewar, several other mega realty projects such as Film City, multi-modal logistics hub, and Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, among others, are also scheduled to come up in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“The heliport with a repair facility will be in huge demand once it becomes operational. It will not only bring revenue to the authority, but will also provide much needed services to corporate houses. The selected developer will have to invest ₹43 crore in the project to be built under the public-private partnership model,” said an authority official, not authorised to speak to media.