Noida: IIT clears funds for water conservation ponds

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has approved Noida Authority’s ₹6.5 crore budget to clean the city’s largest irrigation drain that passes through dozens of residential areas.

The technology institute has been vetting the Noida Authority budget for more than 10 years as a third party agency for verification.

“Now, we will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UP irrigation department, which owns the drain, soon and then release the funds,” said Avinash Tripathi officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The 17-km irrigation drain from Delhi’s Ashok Nagar merges with the Yamuna at sector 168. It carries waste water from both Delhi and Noida.

It is, however, choking with plastic and other waste thrown into it as it passes through the cities. At least 300 smaller drains merge with it and are just as polluted. The Noida authority has started putting up bamboo net traps to stop this.

The irrigation department said they build at least 50 ponds and plant trees that will help reduce pollution levels.

“We will start work at the site once the MOU is signed,” a UP irrigation department official confirmed.