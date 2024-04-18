Noida: Inter-state chain snatchers gang busted, 3 arrested

Noida: The Noida Police busted an inter-state chain-snatching gang on Thursday after it arrested three of its alleged members, officers said, adding that 10 gold chains worth ₹9 lakh, three countrymade pistols, two mobile phones, a car and a motorcycle were also confiscated from their possession. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them at Sector 20 police station, and investigation is underway to get the details of the car recovered from their possession. (HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

The trio allegedly existed as “Bawariya gang” and the suspects, who are habitual offenders, were running it for the last few years in Haridwar, Jaipur, and Delhi National Capital Region, they added.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to police, the arrests came following a police complaint filed by Usha Sharma, a resident of Roorkee in Uttrakhand, who stated that on March 27 while heading for an eye hospital in Sector 26 along with her husband, two unidentified bikers snatched her gold chain.

A case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 20 police station on April 7, said deputy commissioner of police Shakti Mohan Avasthay.

“During the probe, a joint team of Sector 20 police and the Crime Response Team (CRT) tracked down three suspects—identified as mastermind Sher Singh, 38, a resident of Shamli; Sunny Sharma, 30, a resident of Shyampur in Haridwar; and Daya Sagar, 25, a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab —and arrested them from Sector 31, Noida,” the officer said.

The suspects used to snatch chains in a well-organised manner to evade arrest.

Before committing robbery, they used to steal a motorcycle and remove its number plate. One of their accomplices was tasked to wait in the car, a few metres from the chain snatching spot. They used to dump the bike and flee the spot in the car, the officer explained.

In March, they had allegedly stolen a bike from Sector 63 locality for snatching in Noida.

“They have been active in Noida for the last month. Earlier, they committed robberies in Haridwar. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them at Sector 20 police station, and investigation is underway to get the details of the car recovered from their possession,” the DCP added.