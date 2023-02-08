Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida man arrested for carrying over 35 kg cannabis in car

Noida man arrested for carrying over 35 kg cannabis in car

noida news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 09:43 PM IST

FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh police station under provisions of NDPS Act and IPC section.

The suspect's car was intercepted near the Chipiyana underpass by Bisrakh police station personnel, a police spokesperson said.(UNSPLASH/Representational)
PTI |

The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized over 35 kilograms of cannabis from his car, officials said.

The suspect's car was intercepted near the Chipiyana underpass by Bisrakh police station personnel, a police spokesperson said.

"The car had a forged number plate and 37.470 kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth 2.5 lakh, was seized from the car," the official said.

Thirty-five-year-old Munna Jha, a native of Samastipur in Bihar but currently residing in Old Haibatpur Tigdi here, has been arrested, the officials said.

The spokesperson said an FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code section 482 (using false property mark).

cannabis noida police
