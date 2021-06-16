Noida: Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage in Greater Noida West. Police said that the man befriended the woman by hiding his identity and then allegedly tried to force her to undergo religious conversion.

The suspect, Murtuza from Moradabad, had met the woman two years ago and introduced himself as Mrityunjay, police said.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said that the suspect lived in a rented accommodation in Shahberi. “The woman is a divorcee and lives in Greater Noida. The two worked at a pharmaceutical company in Noida Sector 62 two years ago. The suspect had identified himself as Mrityunjay. The woman believed him and they started a live-in relationship,” she said.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), said that when the woman recently asked him to marry, the suspect revealed that he was a Muslim. “The suspect started mounting pressure on her to convert to marry. The woman refused and filed a complaint with police on Monday,” Shukla said.

According to police, a case was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 376 (rape) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

“The police launched a search and arrested him from Shahberi village on Wednesday. The police checked the suspect’s Aadhaar card and found that his real name is Murtuza,” the SHO said, adding that the suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.