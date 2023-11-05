Noida: Man strangulated to death, dumped in; two arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling to death his former neighbour and dumping his body in a green belt area near a society in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday. The two were on arrested on Saturday from Paramount Underpass on charges of murder. (FILE)

The accused was identified as Sarvesh Yadav. Police said that he was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of the deceased, Alok Yadav, 38, a resident of Devla area in Surajpur, Greater Noida. He worked at a factory in Site-B in Surajpur.

The two were involved in a verbal spat a few months back over the matter over the issue, after which Yadav’s wife broke all contact with Sarvesh and befriended another person, which enraged the accused, police said.

“Enraged over breaking friendship with him, Saresh planned to murder Alok with his cousin brother Bhupendra Singh, 28, and mislead cops that the wife killed Alok along with her new friend,” Surajpur station house officer, Avadesh Pratap, said.

The two were on arrested on Saturday from Paramount Underpass on charges of murder. Sarvesh belongs to Hardoi, while his cousin Bhupendra is a resident of Kanpur Dehat, police said.

According to the police, the case came to light on October 30 when Alok went missing. His decomposed body was recovered two days later from a forested area near Migsun Green society in the city.

“On October 30, when Alok did not return home from the workplace, his brother approached Surajpur police station to file a missing person’s report. While searching, the cops were informed on November 1 that a foul smell was coming from the green belt of Migsun Green,” said SHO Pratap, adding that “when a team of police reached the spot, the decomposed body of Alok with severe injuries on his head was recovered from the bushes. The body was covered in a blanket.”

On October 2, a murder case was then registered against three people, including the wife of the deceased, as the deceased’s family members suspected her involvement. However, during investigation, police uncovered the involvement of Sarvesh in Alok’s death.

“With the help of technical analysis, the accused and his cousin brother were arrested on charges of murder,” said the SHO.

Sarvesh was arrested on Saturday, and he revealed during questioning that “around one-and-a-half months back, he exchanged heated arguments with Alok after the latter came to know about the relationship between him and his wife, said the SHO. “Over the next six months, Alok’s wife blocked all contact with Sarvesh, who learned that she was in touch with Alok’s friend, after which he decided to commit the murder.”

On October 29, Sarvesh and his cousin brother called Alok inside his container truck on the pretext of some work. In the moving container, Yadav hit a heavy object on Alok’s head and strangulated him to death. Later, they dumped his body in the green belt and covered it with a blanket, said the officer.

Sarvesh worked at a factory in Palwal, added the SHO.

