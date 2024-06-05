Noida: Man trying to fix flat tyre on e-way rammed and killed by speeding car

A 35-year-old man died after being rammed by a speeding car on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, while standing next to his punctured pick-up truck, police said, adding that the incident took place seconds before a traffic police reached there, on being alerted by the integrated security traffic management system (ISTM) that a pick-up truck had broken down on the fast lane, hindering traffic movement. The Maruti Ignis that crashed into a man standing next to his pick-up truck on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Wednesday afternoon. (Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased driver by his first name, Pawan, 35, and said he resided in Loni in Ghaziabad. .

“On Wednesday around 2pm, we were alerted by ISTMS wing that a pick-up truck had stopped on the fast lane near Hazipur underpass, near the Sector 82 police outpost on Noida Greater-Noida Expressway. We rushed a team there but before it could reach the spot to remove the vehicle, an accident took place,” Satveer Singh (traffic) sub-inspector said.

“It came to fore that Pawan’s truck suffered a puncture as he crossed the Hazipur underpass,” said Singh, adding that instead of parking the vehicle in the service lane, he parked the truck in the fast lane and asked his helper, Aslam, a resident of Sikandrabad, to bring bricks to raise the vehicle and change the flat.

The SI said, “As Aslam left to collect bricks and Pawan was directing traffic around his stalled vehicle, a speeding car, an Ignis, heading towards Greater Noida from the Noida rammed him. Pawan was standing behind his pickup truck on the left side, and the car crashed into him from the right -- he was crushed between the two vehicles.”

“A team of Sector 39 police reached the spot and rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital, from where doctors referred him to another hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said sub-inspector Ankit Bajpayee, police outpost in-charge, Sector 98.

The SI further said, “During the investigation, it came to fore that Aslam had come to buy sweet lemons in Delhi. On Wednesday, when he was returning to his home town with Pawan, the accident took place.”

The car driver has been identified as Rajkumar, who goes by a single name, and resides in Greater Noida. He is a manager at a Dutch multinational conglomerate company in Sector 52, Noida, police said, adding that it was revealed that when he was heading towards his home in Greater Noida from Delhi, and a car moving ahead of him suddenly made a turn, and he rammed into Pawan before he had a chance to hit the brakes.

“Rajkumar has been taken into custody, and a case will be registered against the driver after receiving a complaint from grieved family members,” said Jitendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 39.

Due to the accident, traffic on the expressway was affected for around two to three kilometres. “After the accident, we called a crane and removed the damaged vehicles within 30 minutes. Due to heavy traffic and narrow roads, congestion was reported,” said SI Satveer Singh.