Noida: Mercury soars as monsoon unlikely before mid-July

Noida: The mercury soared on Monday in Noida with weather analysts predicting dry and hot days for another week as the monsoon is delayed further.

According to the weather department, there is no chance of south-west monsoon in the city till the second week of July due to a “break” in monsoon conditions in which the monsoon trough confines to the foothills of the Himalayan region.

On Monday, the city sizzled with the maximum temperature crossing 41°C.

“The monsoon trough is shifting towards the foothills of Himalayas therefore dry, westerly winds will keep the Indo-Gangetic plains and the central part of the country warm. Weather will remain dry for the next one week in the region and if a drizzling happens, it will be patchy and won’t make much of a difference. There is a break in monsoon conditions which happens when the monsoon trough shifts towards the foothills of Himalayas and stays there while the rest of the region receives dry winds. There is no chance of monsoon advancement before July 7 or at least the second week of July,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum and minimum temperature for Noida at 41.3°C and 28.6°C, respectively, against 40.1°C and 28.9°C on Sunday. At the Safdarjung monitoring station, considered average for the National Capital Region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 40.2°C and 27.6°C, respectively.

“For next three-four days, the maximum temperature of the region will remain around 40-41°C. The south-west monsoon is not advancing yet due to several meteorological conditions, however, from July there are chances of light rains that may bring slight respite from the soaring temperatures,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added that there is a “weak monsoon condition prevailing”.

“For now, the monsoon is weak and unable to advance further from western Uttar Pradesh, which is also unable to receive much rainfall. We are for now not in a position to tell when the monsoon may advance. For now, we know that it is not advancing any further till July 2, after that we will be in position to get a better picture,” said Srivastava.