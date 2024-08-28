Noida morgue scandal: 12 CCTV cameras installed, two more guards to be deployed

In the wake of three people breaking into the post-mortem house in Noida’s Sector 94 at least a moth ago and allegedly making a video of a man and a woman in a compromising position in the deep freezer room where the bodies are kept, authorities have installed 12 CCTV cameras to enhance security and monitor activities on the premises, said health officials on Tuesday. The CCTV cameras will allow officials to monitor activities in real-time from the chief medical officer (CMO)’s office in the district hospital in Sector 39. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Additionally, two more security guards will soon be deployed at the facility. Noida police, so far, has arrested four people, including the woman in the viral video, till Monday.

The CCTV cameras, equipped with Wi-Fi, have been installed at various locations, including the mortuary chamber, entrance, and gallery, said health officials. A contractual sanitation worker, who was spotted inside the morgue in a compromising position along with a woman while another man recorded the act on a phone, has since been sacked, said officials.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms last Thursday, sparking concerns about the potential tampering of evidence, as the postmortem house receives five to seven corpses daily, including those related to criminal cases, said police. The presence of unauthorised individuals and the lack of security measures have raised questions about the facility’s ability to maintain the integrity of such evidence.

The CCTV cameras will allow officials to monitor activities in real-time from the chief medical officer (CMO)’s office in the district hospital in Sector 39.

“To address the concerns being faced, 12 CCTV cameras have been strategically installed at the entry and exit points of the mortuary, freezer rooms, outer walls, and all access zones. Additionally, a dedicated surveillance control room has been established to monitor the footage, with a committee formed to oversee its operations,” said Dr Jais Lal, additional CMO and in charge of the post-mortem house, Sector 94.

“The surveillance room will be closely monitored, and the committee formed would ensure its effective functioning. The CCTV cameras will also increase transparency in the autopsy process and in case of any dispute, the footage would be presented as evidence,” said Lal.

