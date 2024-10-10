Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: No fitness certificate for autos without fare meter, says RTO

ByArun Singh, Noida
Oct 10, 2024 06:34 AM IST

ARTO Pandey said only auto-rickshaws running with valid fare meters are eligible to get a fitness certificate, but it came to fore that a gang is functional that rents out meters to auto drivers for ₹100, allowing them to obtain fitness certificates

A fitness certificate will only be issued to auto-rickshaws with functional fare meters, said the Noida transport department on Wednesday, adding that the department will also initiate legal action, including an FIR, against those operating autos without fare meters.

According to the Noida transport department, there are currently 20,000 auto-rickshaws, and around 2,000 of them are equipped with meters as they serve in the NCR region. However, the remaining autos ply locally and only around 3,000 of them have fare meters. (HT Archive/Representational image)
According to the Noida transport department, there are currently 20,000 auto-rickshaws, and around 2,000 of them are equipped with meters as they serve in the NCR region. However, the remaining autos ply locally and only around 3,000 of them have fare meters. (HT Archive/Representational image)

Officials said eight non-functional meters were confiscated on Tuesday. The initiative came after district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma directed officials to take strict action against auto-rickshaw owners running their vehicle without a valid meter.

Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, enforcement, said many auto-rickshaws lack functional meters or they rent them temporarily to pass inspections. “We have received information that most autos do not have functional meters. Sometimes, auto drivers procure these meters on rent for a day or two to get their fitness certificates after which they remove them,” he said.

ARTO Pandey said only auto-rickshaws running with valid fare meters are eligible to get a fitness certificate, but it came to fore that a gang is functional that rents out meters to auto drivers for 100, allowing them to obtain fitness certificates.

“If we found any such incident, strict action would be taken. We will also register cases against auto drivers and those involved in renting out meters,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer, administration.

According to the Noida transport department, there are currently 20,000 auto-rickshaws, and around 2,000 of them are equipped with meters as they serve in the NCR region. However, the remaining autos ply locally and only around 3,000 of them have fare meters.

Noida autorickshaw drivers’ association expressed concerns about the outdated fare structure, which has not been revised since 2015, when the CNG price was 35 per kg as compared to the current rate of 79 per kg. “Noida’s fare should reflect Delhi’s, where drivers charge 30 for the first one and a half kilometers and 11/km thereafter,” said Lal Babu, president, Noida’s autorickshaw drivers’ association.

“The auto fares in Noida are currently set at 25 for the first two kilometers and 8 for every kilometre after that,” said Lal Babu.

Lal Babu further said the association has repeatedly submitted memorandums demanding fare revisions over the past five years, but these requests have gone unheeded.

Transport department officials said they will forward the association’s demands for a fare revision to the headquarters for consideration.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On