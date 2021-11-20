Noida: Placement agency staffer arrested for assisting domestic help in theft

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assisting a domestic help in stealing valuables from a flat in Noida where she worked for about four months, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Dinesh Sunar, a native of West Bengal who worked at a “fictitious” placement agency in Delhi.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station, said that a case was registered against the 35-year-old domestic help, Duma Chettri, on November 10 this year on the basis of a complaint filed by Sapna Jain, a resident of Shatabdi Vihar in Noida’s Sector 52.

In the complaint, Jain said that on June 23 this year she had contacted a placement agency in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj through phone and hired Chettri, a native of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Chettri worked there for about four months and quit the job on October 14, police said.

According to police, the complainant said that after a few days she found that some valuables, including a gold ring, a gold necklace, and a pair of diamond earrings, were missing from her flat. “I tried to contact her several times but she did not receive the calls. I then filed a police complaint,” she said.

Police said that the value of stolen items are yet to be ascertained.

The SHO said that police investigated the matter and found that a person named Sanjay Kumar was running the fictitious placement agency in Delhi. “Sunar worked at the placement agency and facilitated the placement of maids. On Friday, Sunar reached Noida’s Sector 52 to meet someone when he was arrested,” he said.

Police said that the names of Sanjay and Sunar were added on Friday to the FIR registered under Section 381 (burglary) of IPC. “We have launched a search for the domestic help and Sanjay, who are at large. Sunar was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody,” the SHO said.