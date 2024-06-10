Noida police busts gang duping students of money on promise of admissions at reputed varsities

The Noida police on Monday busted a gang of frauds that used to dupe students and their families in the guise of getting them admissions to reputed colleges and universities in the country, senior police officers said, adding that four men and two women have been arrested in this connection . The suspects revealed that after giving advertisements on social media promising admissions to reputed colleges and universities, the gang members would dupe students and take ₹ 6-10 lakh from each student in the name of ”admission fee”. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The gang, which has its office in Sector 58, Noida, is believed to have duped hundreds of students to the tune of crores of rupees, police said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said six people were arrested during checking near Sector 77, Noida on Monday.

“The police received a tip-off that members of a gang involved in fraudulent activities would be crossing Sector 77, Noida, on Monday. Acting on the information, the suspects were arrested during a checking in the area. The police have seized, 61 postdated cheques totalling ₹5.06 crore, ₹3.90 lakh cash, two laptops, 16 mobile phones and a Kia Seltos car from the gang’s possession,” said Mishra.

The arrested suspects were identified as Rahul Kumar (30), Anupam Kumar (28), both residents of Greater Noida west, Dayanand Pandey (25), resident of Mamura colony in Sector 59, Sachin Singh (25), resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, Vidushi Lohia (37), resident of Sector 49, Noida, and Nikita Upadhyay (24), a resident of Sector 55, Noida.

A seventh suspect who has been identified as Sonu Kumar alias Ranveer Singh is at large, the police said. “Singh is suspected to be the mastermind of the gang and is a resident of Pune, Maharashtra” they said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that after giving advertisements on social media promising admissions to reputed colleges and universities, the gang members would dupe students and take ₹6-10 lakh from each student in the name of ”admission fee”.

“All six suspects are graduates in BSc, BEd, BCom and BBA. The gang members created 20 social media sites in the name of an admission consultancy firm to lure victims. They would assure admission to students in almost all colleges and universities of India across engineering and medical disciplines. Once a student contacted them, they would call them to their office in Sector 58, Noida, where they would talk them through the admission process and demand ₹6-10 lakh. They also had with them forged application forms of reputed colleges in the country as well,” said Mishra.

He said the gang has been active since the past six months. “We analysed the two laptops and 16 mobile phone recovered from the suspects, and found that most of the victims are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. Over the past six months, the gang duped at least 50 people of ₹6-10 lakh each. We are ascertaining the number of people the gang had duped so far,” Mishra said.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468, 471 (all three related to forgery), 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. The suspects have also been booked under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

“The six were produced in a local court on Monday and sent to judicial custody,” said the ADCP.