Noida police on alert as Ramlila fairs commence, prohibitory orders in place

With the ten-day long Ramlila fairs commencing in Noida and Greater Noida from Thursday, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has strengthened security and deployed heavy force in and around fair venues where large crowds are expected, said senior officer on Wednesday. Devotees purchase idols of Goddess Durga from Noida’s Sector 20 market on Wednesday, on the eve of Navratri festivities. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The police have also imposed Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that prohibits congregation of five or more people without permission from local police.

Several prominent Ramlila committees in Noida and Greater Noida will be staging Ramlila performances from October 3 to October 11, and they are expecting a large footfall at the fair grounds this year.

Some of the prominent Ramlila performances to be held in Noida and Greater Noida include the one at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, by Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC), the fair at Sector 62D Park by Shri Ram Mitra Mandal Noida Ramlila Committee (SRMMC), and the one at Central Park, Site-4, Greater Noida, organised by Shri Ramlila Committee.

Anticipating a heavy crowd at the venues, the police brass have directed local police to increase vigilance and deployment.

“All deputy commissioners of police in each zone -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- have been directed to carry out inspections, increase patrolling and deployment of personnel at fair venues, in order to strengthen the security arrangements. The traffic department has been instructed to have boots on the ground to regulate traffic on routes leading to the fair venues. Over 4,000 personnel will ensure public safety and security during the festive season,” said Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Noida.

In anticipation of the festive season and various scheduled events, the Gautam Budh Nagar police issued an order imposing restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS, which will be in effect from October 3 to October 12.

A notification from the police on Wednesday said, “No person shall take out any procession of five or more persons nor form a group of five or more persons in a public place nor join any such group, without obtaining prior permission of the commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police or deputy commissioners of police.”

The order specifies that religious activities, including puja and namaz, will not be sanctioned at any controversial locations where they have not traditionally occurred, nor should anyone incite others to do so.

It further states, “Regarding the intensity of loudspeaker sound at any religious place/ public place, processions, other events, as per the order passed by the Hon’ble High Court Lucknow Bench dated 20 December, 2017 and the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as amended, use of loudspeaker will not be allowed from 10pm to 6am. Along with this, as per the instructions of Home Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the sound of loudspeaker at religious places should be 40 to 75 decibels, in residential areas it should be 55 decibels during the day. Further, the loudspeakers installed at religious places like temple/mosque, gurudwara/church etc. will be limited to the premises of the religious place.”

The order warns that legal action will be taken against offenders under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 223 for disobedience of orders issued by government officials.