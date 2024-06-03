Noida police seals borders, steps up vigil in district on counting day

Over 2,700 police personnel, apart from companies of central and state armed forces, will keep strict vigil across Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday when votes of the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be counted. A three-tier security has been set up at Phool Mandi, in Noida Phase-2 , where the votes of the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will be counted, officials said on Monday, adding that border points of the district will be sealed from Monday evening and all vehicles crossing the border will be checked. All passing vehicles will be inspected, and the district’s borders have been closed from Monday evening for intensive checking, till counting ends. (HT Photo)

According to additional commissioner of police (law and order) Shivhari Meena, over 80% of the district’s police force will be deployed at the venue to facilitate hassle-free counting.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

ALSO READ| Delhi Election Results 2024 Live

“As informed earlier to the general public, traffic diversions will be in place around Sector 88, and only official government vehicles will be permitted near the counting centre. All passing vehicles will be inspected. The district’s borders have been closed from Monday evening for intensive checking, till counting ends,” said Meena.

He added that the deployment includes personnel from Uttar Pradesh provincial armed constabulary (UP-PAC), Central paramilitary force (CPMF) companies and two platoons, supplemented by local police.

“Local intelligence units have been activated to ensure thorough monitoring. Those with criminal antecedents and criminals who are out on bail have been warned against any anti-social behaviour. Surveillance around the counting venue will be enhanced with body worn cameras, digital cameras, and drones. Approximately 25 door frame metal detectors have been installed at the site,” said Meena.

ALSO READ| Lok Sabha polls: Will Uttar Pradesh be jewel in BJP’s crown again?

Noida police had previously announced traffic diversions effective from 4am on Tuesday until the conclusion of vote counting. Private vehicles, as well as those of political party workers and supporters, will be restricted within a 1km radius of the counting venue. Parking arrangements will be made for officials on duty, including magistrates, media persons, and police.

Traffic police has urged the public to adhere to the advisory to avoid inconvenience and have provided a helpline number (9971009001) for emergencies.