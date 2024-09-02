Noida police seize 1 cr worth foreign liquor

Noida: The Noida police on early Sunday seized illegal foreign liquor worth nearly ₹1 crore from a truck plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway’s single service road, officers said, adding that they have arrested the driver who was in possession of the illicit cargo. The seized consignment included 166 boxes with 1,992 bottles, 223 boxes with 5,352 half-pints, and 181 boxes with 8,688 quarter bottles, police revealed. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as Sunil Kumar, 36, resident of New Shimlapuri, Satguru Nagar Police Station, Ludhiana, Punjab.

“We got information that the truck would arrive with illicit liquor. A team, including excise duty officials, was set up. They intercepted the truck which had items that may value at about ₹1 crore. The accused Sunil was transporting the liquor to Bihar. Further investigation and legal action are underway,” said Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The 12-wheeler truck, carrying 570 boxes of alcohol exclusively meant for sale in Chandigarh, was near Chhaprauli cut on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway’s single service road when it was intercepted, officers said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that he intended to transport the liquor to Bihar, where alcohol is banned and thus in high demand. He said the liquor was sourced from Chandigarh and was being transported disguised as household goods to evade detection.

He purportedly disclosed that he and his associates typically exploit the liquor ban in Bihar by smuggling alcohol from neighbouring states where it is cheaper. He intended to profit significantly. Police confiscated the truck along with its contents, and arrested him, officers said.

A first information report under Sections 60/63/72 of the Excise Act has been registered at the Expressway Police Station against Kumar.