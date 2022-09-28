Noida portal faces technical glitches, scheme date extended

NOIDA: The Noida authority extended the deadline for applying to a residential, commercial and industrial plot scheme after its portal faced technical glitches. Applicants were earlier required to register, pay fees and submit forms by 5pm on September 26. The deadline was later revised to September 28 (5pm). Under this scheme, the authority is offering 243 residential plots, 27 commercial plots and 79 industrial plots in different sectors of the city.

“Those who register and pay the fee by 5pm on September 28 will be allowed to submit their applications on the SBI e-auction portal till September 30. We extended the date because applicants faced issues with account activation and fee submission on the SBI e-auction portal because online payments received through the payment gateway could not be updated, and there was a delay in updating NEFT and RTGS challans,” Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

“The authority portal faced technical issues because of which applicants were unable to submit the fees on time. The authority should make a user-friendly portal for such important schemes instead of a system that makes it difficult to register, apply, pay, and submit forms,” said Sudhir Singh, a sector 122 resident and applicant for an industrial plot under this scheme.

“The Noida authority portal has never been smooth and users find it difficult to navigate and operate. The authority must address this issue as applicants face many problems while applying for ongoing plot schemes,” Sunil Kumar, a resident of sector 120, said.