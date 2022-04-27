Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large
NOIDA: Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall.
Brijesh Kumar Ray was allegedly assaulted after a scuffle broke out over the payment of the bill while he was partying with his colleagues at the pub. According to his post-mortem report, Ray died of severe head injury, fractured spleen, and liquid in his stomach.
Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Ray’s colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.
“Out of the eight identified accused, seven have been arrested while one identified and one unidentified accused is still at large. Of the seven, two are managers of the pub. In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen hitting Ray in an uncontrolled manner on his head and his abdomen which led to grievous injuries resulting in his death,” said additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh.
The accused have been identified as Kumer Singh, Himanshu Kumar, Devendra Singh (manager), Maddy Thakur, Guddu Singh, and Sundar Singh (manager).
Police said they will intensify their presence around the mall and carry out a drive to check licenses of the pubs operating there. “Police verification of all staff employed by the mall and the pubs will also be carried out,” said Ranvijay Singh.
-
Haridwar denies nod to mahapanchayat, imposes section 144
After the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Uttarakhand government to ensure that no hate speeches are delivered at the Dharm Sansad scheduled to held in Roorkee on Wednesday, the Haridwar district administration said permission has not been given to the organisers of a mahapanchayat and Section 144 has been imposed in three villages of Bhagwanpur where communal clashes took place on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
-
Mercury to cross 42 degrees today in Delhi , yellow alert issued: What it means
Delhi is predicted to face an extreme heatwave in the next two days, the weather department has said, sounding a yellow alert warning for the residents of the national capital. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, an official told PTI. The temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and cross 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department.
-
Party all night? No please, say Bengaluru's RWAs
The Bengaluru police, in between all this, has maintained its practice of shutting up shops after 11 p.m. to prevent crimes. The Bengaluru police force is known to be short-staffed, with thousands of vacancies still waiting to be filled. RWAs say that their night sleep is disturbed in places like Indiranagar and Koramangala as establishments have squeezed into even residential areas and operate till late hours with loud music.
-
KMF asks Karnataka govt to raise milk prices by ₹3 per litre - here's why
The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini' has proposed to the Bommai government to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, a leading daily reported. This comes after KMF's expenses have skyrocketed by 25% to 30% due to a spike in the cost of raw materials and processing of milk, the chairperson of the KMF reportedly said in a press note.
-
First paid ward to start at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital today
A 17-bed ward will become operational on Wednesday at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's King Edward Memorial Hospital on a pilot basis for patients willing to pay for better facilities at reasonable rates for the first time. The private ward at KEM will have air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned sections. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said AC beds will be tentatively priced at ₹1,200 daily and non-AC beds for ₹900 daily.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics