Noida pub brawl death: 7 arrested, 2 accused at large

NOIDA: Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the pub brawl at a Noida mall, which left a man dead on Monday night. They include five staffers of the pub and two from the security team of the mall.

Brijesh Kumar Ray was allegedly assaulted after a scuffle broke out over the payment of the bill while he was partying with his colleagues at the pub. According to his post-mortem report, Ray died of severe head injury, fractured spleen, and liquid in his stomach.

Police detained 16 staffers of the pub and mall as well as six of Ray’s colleagues for questioning on Tuesday. They later identified the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

“Out of the eight identified accused, seven have been arrested while one identified and one unidentified accused is still at large. Of the seven, two are managers of the pub. In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen hitting Ray in an uncontrolled manner on his head and his abdomen which led to grievous injuries resulting in his death,” said additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh.

The accused have been identified as Kumer Singh, Himanshu Kumar, Devendra Singh (manager), Maddy Thakur, Guddu Singh, and Sundar Singh (manager).

Police said they will intensify their presence around the mall and carry out a drive to check licenses of the pubs operating there. “Police verification of all staff employed by the mall and the pubs will also be carried out,” said Ranvijay Singh.

