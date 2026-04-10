Noida raises New Noida land rate to ₹4,300 per sqm to woo farmers

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has raised the land acquisition rate for New Noida (Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region) to ₹4,300 per square metre, matching the rate offered by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), in a bid to persuade farmers to part with land for the project. The DNGIR project will come up over 209 square kilometres across more than 80 villages — 60 in Bulandshahr and 20 in Gautam Budh Nagar — and will be developed in four phases. (HT Archive)

“We have decided to increase the rate so that farmers may willingly give us their land and support this project,” said Kranti Shekhar, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

Officials said the revision follows directions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his November 2025 visit to the Noida airport, after repeated demands from farmers and local representatives for higher compensation.

The land rates in Noida has not been increasedfor the past 10 years. As a result, farmers were not keen to give their land for the project and demanded that the rate be increased, said officials.

Currently, the land rates in Gautam Budh Nagar, as fixed by the government, are ₹5,100 per square metre in Noida, ₹4,100 per square metre in Greater Noida, and ₹4,300 per square metre in Yamuna City.

The DNGIR project will come up over 209 square kilometres across more than 80 villages — 60 in Bulandshahr and 20 in Gautam Budh Nagar — and will be developed in four phases. In the first phase, the authority plans to acquire 3,165 hectares from around 20 villages.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said he had raised the issue of hiking land rates with Adityanath during the Noida airport visit and also in Lucknow.

“We have repeatedly raised the issue with the government and the industrial development department. During the CM’s visit to the Noida airport in Jewar, we flagged it again. On our request, the CM directed industrial development commissioner Deepak Kumar to increase the rates so that farmers benefit. The commissioner informed him that the proposal had already been discussed and would be approved. We are happy with the hike as farmers deserve better compensation,” said Singh.

The Noida authority said it will now start purchasing land for New Noida once it gets adequate staff from the state government.

“We have requested the state government to appoint at least five nayab tehsildars, five tehsildars and other supporting staff so that the land purchase can start,” said a Noida authority aware of the development.

While GB Nagar’s district magistrate is already on the Noida authority board, there had so far been no representation from Bulandshahr.

These two officials and the board is expected to handle land-related issues such as land rate fixation and negotiations with farmers.

To be sure, the Noida authority is the nodal agency for implementing this New Noida project.