Noida resident duped of 8 lakh by cyber frauds

Noida: A man in Noida was duped of ₹8 lakh by cyber criminals who called him multiple times on Friday in the guise of government officials from different departments, said officers on Saturday. In panic, Vashisth, the victim, completed Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfer for the requested amount and received a notarised acknowledgment confirming the transaction. (Representational image)

The frauds told the victim over WhatsApp calls to have seized a parcel containing illegal documents that was being sent from Mumbai to Malaysia in his name. Besides, his documents were used to open a bank account linked to human trafficking, said an officer from the cybercrime police station, requesting anonymity.

Surender Pal Vashisth, a resident of Sector 46, Noida, in his police complaint said that his ordeal started on Friday after a person, identifying himself Mohinder Kumar, a customs officer, made a WhatsApp call informing him of having seized a parcel under his name and demanded ₹8 lakh to get rid of a likely investigation into the matter. He was told that the matter had been escalated to the Andheri Police Station in Mumbai.

Shortly afterward, Vashisth said that he received another WhatsApp call from a person, identifying himself as Sunil Kumar, a head constable. Kumar told Vashisth that his identify was used for an account linked to human trafficking activities.

Under pressure, Vashisth shared his personal details, including related to Aadhaar card and bank accounts. The frauds sent him several documents, including a confidentiality agreement, a seizure order from the chief judicial magistrate’s court, and an arrest warrant. Then they asked him to report immediately to the Andheri Police Station.

Another caller, identifying himself as Anil Yadav, a CBI officer, asked Vashisth to deposit ₹8 lakh to avoid investigation into his human trafficking involvement. In panic, Vashisth completed Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfer for the requested amount and received a notarised acknowledgment confirming the transaction, the complaint stated.

Police, meanwhile, have registered a case under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as section 66D of the IT Act. “Necessary action is being taken, but it may take time to trace the crime’s location and further the investigation,” the officer said.