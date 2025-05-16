Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida resident loses 52 lakh in share market fraud

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2025 05:36 AM IST

A 66-year-old Noida man was duped of ₹52 lakh by fraudsters posing as bank executives, lured by fake investment schemes, police say.

A 66-year-old man in Noida was duped of 52 lakh by fraudsters posing as executives of a British multinational bank. The victim, a resident of Noida Sector 31, was duped on the pretext of investing in securities between March 12 and April 11, police said, adding that a case was registered at the Cybercrime police station.

The suspects posed as bank executives and regulators of securities. (Representational image)
The suspects posed as bank executives and regulators of securities. (Representational image)

The victim retired as an engineer, said police. In his complaint to police, he said, “On March 12, I was added to a WhatsApp group of a British bank’s securities group with a logo. At least 100 people were added to that group and were told to invest in stocks.”

The suspects posed as bank executives and regulators of securities. “They (fraudsters) added the victim from one group to another and then another. Later, he received a link and was asked to download an application to start trading. The app also displayed the logo of a British MNC bank,” said Ranjeet Singh, cybercrime branch station house officer.

“Cybercriminals gave him lucrative deals at a discount of 30% and later asked him to transfer money. He was allowed to withdraw some money in the first attempt, but when he tried again, the suspects prevented him from doing so, citing a credit score that was displayed on the application,” Singh added.

The victim transferred more than 52 lakh to the suspects in multiple payments, and when he was asked to transfer another 5 lakh, he found it suspicious and reported the incident to police on April 16.

“Following an investigation, a case of cheating and cheating by personation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered on Wednesday, and efforts are underway to recover money,” added Singh.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida resident loses 52 lakh in share market fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On