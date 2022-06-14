Noida residents raise issue of illegal encroachments during meet with officials
Representatives of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA) discussed illegal encroachment in residential sectors at a meeting held at their Sector 5 office on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by members of over 35 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and senior officials of the Noida authority, including Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager (CGM), and in-charge of five work circles of Noida.
“Majority of the RWAs complained of illegal encroachment in residential sectors. Shopowners, illegal vendors, hawkers, and carts have created nuisance for residents. Encroachment on roads and sidewalks leads to traffic congestion and inconveniences pedestrians,” said Yogendra Sharma, president, FONRWA.
KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA, said that though the authority carried out several anti-encroachment drives earlier, not much has changed. “The drives conducted by the authority have failed to remove encroachers permanently. They return to the spot after officials leave. Hence, there is a need to conduct regular campaigns to get rid of illegal vendors, hawkers and handcarts in the sectors and markets,” he said.
Other representatives raised concerns regarding construction of ramps by new buildings in some sectors. “New buildings and houses are constructing ramps which encroach roads and cover rainwater drains. If left unchecked, they will result in traffic issues and waterlogging during the rainy season. We have requested officials to stop the construction of such ramps,” said Brig VK Bhatt, president, RWA, Sector 31, Block A.
CGM Tyagi said that concerned officials have been directed to resolve the issues at the earliest. “We have taken note of the concerns raised by the RWAs and will address them on priority,” he said.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics