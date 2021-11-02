Noida residents rush for last-minute shopping ahead of Diwali

Festive cheer is back on the streets of Gautam Budh Nagar as people rushed to the markets in the city to buy jewellery among other items on the occasion of Dhanteras that was observed on Tuesday as well as to complete their last-minute shopping ahead of Diwali that will be observed on November 4.

From vibrant wall hangings to LED diyas and candles, markets are abuzz with shoppers looking to amplify their Diwali décor as the festival of lights will be celebrated after almost a year following the Covid-19 outbreak.

At Atta Market in Noida’s Sector 27, paper lanterns, floating diyas were a hit among buyers.

“My son wanted us to buy paper lanterns as we will not be bursting crackers this season. We found various designs of these lanterns, which were selling for ₹1000- ₹1500 for a set of five or ten,” said Nutan Chaturvedi, a shopper at Atta market.

Markets were also flooded with artificial rangoli stickers of various designs, which can be pasted on the floor and saves time for those who have little patience to learn the complex and delicate art of making rangolis. “Alternatives for rangoli making, like a sieve with patterns embossed on them, are also available in the market. Residents are opting for the green way by going for rangoli colours made of flowers and edible items. Glittering rangoli powder has also gained popularity,” said Reeta Bahuguna, a shopkeeper at Atta Market.

C B Jha, president of Atta Market Traders Welfare Association, said the crowd in the market has swelled in the last fortnight. “Last year, Diwali festivities were muted but this year, pre-Covid celebrations seem to be returning to the streets of Noida. However, we have instructed shopkeepers in the market to ensure proper Covid appropriate behaviour, maintain social distancing and not allow anyone in the shops without face masks,” said Jha.

Shopping malls too are witnessing record footfalls as was seen during pre-Covid days.

“With malls reopening after the second wave of Covid-19, we are witnessing a consistent growth in footfall. Sales have picked up, just as in pre-Covid times, as consumer sentiment has improved due to faster vaccinations. We are receiving phenomenal response from our patrons and with festive season round the corner, we are confident that the retail sector and the food and beverage businesses will recover and witness a steady growth,” said Manish Mehrotra, vice president and centre head, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.

According to traders in Noida, shoppers seemed to be in an upbeat mood on the occasion of Dhanteras. Sushil Kumar Jain, national treasurer of All India Jewellers’ and GoldSmith Federation and president of Sector 18 Market Association said business boomed unexpectedly this festive season. “As per our estimates, goods of more than ₹1500 crore have been sold in Noida’s markets on Dhanteras. This includes sale of around ₹350 crore of gold jewellery, electronic items worth ₹300 crore, garments worth ₹150 crore, gift items worth ₹250 crore. The sale of decorative items and utensils raked in ₹50 crore each, furniture sales were reported at ₹250 crore and the sale of other miscellaneous items garnered another ₹250 crore,” said Jain.

While many shoppers rushed to jewellery stores, there are some who still prefer to buy jewellery from their family jeweller.

“Though a lot of options are available online but my family always comes to our family jeweller in Sector 18 market on Dhanteras every year. It is a family tradition and seems more convenient as well since our jeweller knows our taste and is also able to remake old designs of jewellery that my mother wants,” said Ashok Bansal, a shopper at Sector 18 market and a resident of Sector 50.