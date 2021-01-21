IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Residents suffer as Sector 63 park turns into dump yard
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Residents suffer as Sector 63 park turns into dump yard

Noida: Residents of Bahlolpur colony in Sector 63 have alleged that the area’s only park has become a garbage dumping site due to apathy of the Noida authority
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST

Noida: Residents of Bahlolpur colony in Sector 63 have alleged that the area’s only park has become a garbage dumping site due to apathy of the Noida authority. The residents said that garbage is also dumped at different spots along roadside.

They also stated that the garbage is often set afire, and that despite several complaints, the issue persists.

“The entire park, along with several road stretches such as near Bahlolpur underpass, Chijarsi road, Pushta road to count a few, are hardly ever cleaned and over the time have been converted into a dump yard. There are no dustbins and some miscreants often set the garbage at the roadside on fire. We are suffering the mismanagement by the authority that seldom collects the garbage,” said Sonu Yadav, vice-president of Bahlolpur RWA, Sector 63.

He added that while the children’s play area in the park is full of solid waste, the rising stink from the park dissuades parents from sending their wards to the park.

“The wind often carries foul smell from the garbage in the park or on roadside to our houses. The condition is very unhygienic. There used to be some big dustbins in the park, but most of them were removed. The authority’s sanitation workers do come daily to collect waste from houses, but nobody comes to remove the garbage from the roadsides,” said Paramveer Singh, president of Bahlolpur RWA.

Another resident stated that despite several complaints no action had been taken. “There are a number of makeshift colonies in the region, mostly occupied by scrap dealers. They throw the waste on their wish and often set it afire,” said Ranbir Singh, a resident of sector 63.

According to Noida authority officials, the garbage collection is happening from each area, but a number of residents especially the villagers in several colonies do improper disposal.

“We will get the area cleaned in the next three days and ensure that solid waste is removed from all such spots, including the park. But there are also issues such as lack of awareness. A number of residents, especially the tenants in the colonies, often throw garbage as per their convenience, and many do this to save 50 that is charged every month for door-to-door collection,” said IP Singh, officer on special duty (health), Noida authority.

Noida generates around 700 tonnes of domestic waste daily. The door-to-door garbage collection covers 220 high-rises with 1,40,000 apartments, about 98 RWAs having 40,000 houses and about 70 small and big villages within the city, the officials said. After collection, the garbage goes to 21 different ‘transfer stations’ of the Noida authority where the unsegregated is separated manually with help of ragpickers and later sent to the main storage facility at Sector 145.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills self after murdering wife in Ghaziabad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A day after he allegedly murdered his 40-year-old wife, the body of the 45-year-old man, who was on run, was found in Modinagar’s Patla area on Thursday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Awareness drive begins to reduce mishaps on Yamuna Expressway

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:57 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida), along with the traffic police, on Thursday started an awareness drive for commuters to reduce accidents on the Yamuna Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Installation of crash barriers on Yamuna E-way: Agency to be hired on Jan 27

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), operator of the Yamuna Expressway, is likely to finalise an agency on January 27 for the installation work of crash barriers on the two sides of divider on the 165km expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Discom to pull the plug on 12,000 consumers over outstanding electricity bills

By HT Correpondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
NOIDA: Irked with the lacklustre response shown by consumers towards payment of pending bills despite schemes and rebates offered, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has decided to disconnect power lines of over 12,000 defaulting consumers who owe the discom a total of 10 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four persons arrested from illicit liquor factory in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Greater Noida: The police on Thursday arrested four persons from an illicit liquor factory in the Sigma 4 area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Six of family injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Bisrakh village; one critical

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Greater Noida: As many as six persons, including three children, were injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire due to a gas leak Thursday morning in Patwari village in Greater Noida west
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Residents suffer as Sector 63 park turns into dump yard

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Noida: Residents of Bahlolpur colony in Sector 63 have alleged that the area’s only park has become a garbage dumping site due to apathy of the Noida authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers at UP Gate, Chilla border reject govt proposal of temporary suspension of farm laws; protest to continue

By Peeyush Khandelwal and Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Noida/Ghaziabad: Protesting farmers stationed at border areas of Ghaziabad and Noida refused to end their agitation, saying they have not accepted the government’s offer of temporary suspension of the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Bomb hoax at private hospital in Noida’s Sector 27

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Noida: There was panic at a private hospital in Sector 27 on Thursday afternoon after an unidentified caller informed the hospital that a bomb had been placed in the facility’s basement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apart from the death penalty, the man was also awarded life imprisonment for murder (IPC Section 302) and seven years’ imprisonment for destruction of evidence (IPC Section 201).(Representative image)
Apart from the death penalty, the man was also awarded life imprisonment for murder (IPC Section 302) and seven years’ imprisonment for destruction of evidence (IPC Section 201).(Representative image)
noida news

Ghaziabad court awards death to man for rape and murder of 2-yr-old girl

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:11 AM IST
According to the prosecution, the crime took place on the night of October 19, 2020, when the convict , who is a colleague of the girl’s father, went to their house and took away the child from her mother on pretext of taking her to a nearby shop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad court awards death to 30-year-old man for rape and murder of two-year-old girl

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:52 PM IST
A Ghaziabad fast-track court on Wednesday awarded death to a 30-year-old man for raping and murdering the two-and-half-year-old daughter of his colleague, on the night on October 19, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar consumer commission directs company to pay for cost of defective AC to complainant

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST
District consumer disputes redressal commission directed a reputed air conditioner manufacturing company to refund a complainant for shoddy after sales service
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP govt sanctions 25 crore for 250 CCTV cameras, high-tech equipment under ‘Safe City’ project for GB Nagar

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday sanctioned 25 crore for 250 new CCTV cameras and other high-tech equipment for Gautam Budh Nagar under the ‘Safe City’ project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Republic Day rehearsal: Restrictions on heavy vehicles in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Noida: Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Republic Day parade rehearsal and said movement of all heavy vehicles going towards Delhi will be restricted from January 22, 10 pm to January 23, 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

NMRC conducts online survey to improve last-mile connectivity

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is conducting an online survey and seeking people’s feedback to improve the last mile connectivity and increase its ridership
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP