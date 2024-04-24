 Noida restaurants to offer ‘democracy discount’ to patrons who vote in LS polls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida restaurants to offer ‘democracy discount’ to patrons who vote in LS polls

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Apr 24, 2024 01:16 AM IST

As part of the ”democracy discount” campaign, restaurants will be offering a 20% discount on the total bill for dine-in customers on April 26 and April 27

With an aim to increase voter turnout on April 26, when Gautam Budh Nagar will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Noida chapter of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to offer special “democracy discounts” to all patrons who arrive with an inked finger at their partner restaurants, association officials said on Tuesday, adding that the discounts will be available only to those residing in the district. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

So far, at least 50 major restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida are on board for the drive. (HT Archive)
So far, at least 50 major restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida are on board for the drive. (HT Archive)

According to Varun Khera, president of NRAI’s Noida chapter, at least 50 restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have decided to take part in the initiative to increase voting percentage.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“As part of our ”democracy discount” campaign, restaurants will be offering a 20% discount on the total bill for dine-in customers on April 26 and April 27. This will only be for those customers who are residents of the district, as per their voter ID cards, and have cast their votes, and can show us an inked finger. So far, at least 50 major restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have come on board for the drive,” said Khera.

He said restaurants are also being requested to promote this scheme extensively on their respective social media and marketing channels.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections: Indore offers free jalebi, ice-cream to early voters, huge discounts at Delhi eateries

When asked, district magistrate Manish Verma, who is also the district election officer, said, “All initiatives of citizen groups that encourage people to come out and vote are welcome.”

Low voter turnout in the urban segments of Gautam Budh Nagar constituency has been a major concern for election officers and political parties over the last few elections.

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Gautam Budh Nagar constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.47%. Of this, the Noida assembly, which is considered the urban segment in the district, recorded a 39.79% voter turnout.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Budh Nagar saw a turnout of 60.38% of which Noida assembly segment recorded a 42.9% voter turnout, as per the election commission data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida restaurants to offer ‘democracy discount’ to patrons who vote in LS polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On