Noida restaurants to offer ‘democracy discount’ to patrons who vote in LS polls

With an aim to increase voter turnout on April 26, when Gautam Budh Nagar will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Noida chapter of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has decided to offer special “democracy discounts” to all patrons who arrive with an inked finger at their partner restaurants, association officials said on Tuesday, adding that the discounts will be available only to those residing in the district. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here. So far, at least 50 major restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida are on board for the drive. (HT Archive)

According to Varun Khera, president of NRAI’s Noida chapter, at least 50 restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have decided to take part in the initiative to increase voting percentage.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“As part of our ”democracy discount” campaign, restaurants will be offering a 20% discount on the total bill for dine-in customers on April 26 and April 27. This will only be for those customers who are residents of the district, as per their voter ID cards, and have cast their votes, and can show us an inked finger. So far, at least 50 major restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida have come on board for the drive,” said Khera.

He said restaurants are also being requested to promote this scheme extensively on their respective social media and marketing channels.

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections: Indore offers free jalebi, ice-cream to early voters, huge discounts at Delhi eateries

When asked, district magistrate Manish Verma, who is also the district election officer, said, “All initiatives of citizen groups that encourage people to come out and vote are welcome.”

Low voter turnout in the urban segments of Gautam Budh Nagar constituency has been a major concern for election officers and political parties over the last few elections.

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Gautam Budh Nagar constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.47%. Of this, the Noida assembly, which is considered the urban segment in the district, recorded a 39.79% voter turnout.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gautam Budh Nagar saw a turnout of 60.38% of which Noida assembly segment recorded a 42.9% voter turnout, as per the election commission data.