Noida RWAs write to CM over illegal constructions

A Noida residents’ body has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging selective and delayed action by the Noida authority against unauthorised constructions, and seeking a comprehensive policy to address decades-old encroachments across residential sectors. The residents’ body claimed the sudden issuance of notices has led to resentment among homeowners, who argue that enforcement has been inconsistent and arbitrary. (HT Archive)

In a letter dated January 20, the Confederation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (CONRWA) said the Noida authority has recently issued notices under Section 10 of its regulations to plot and building owners in sectors 28, 29, 37 and other areas, citing unauthorised additional construction and encroachments.

According to the letter, the notices direct owners to remove the alleged violations, failing which coercive action could be taken, including restrictions on the sale or transfer of properties.

CONRWA, an umbrella body representing RWAs from over 50 sectors in Noida, said unauthorised constructions have existed in the city for decades. “When illegal constructions were being carried out over the last 45 years, where were the authority and the administration?” the letter stated, alleging that the situation reflected long-standing administrative laxity and corruption.

The residents’ body claimed the sudden issuance of notices has led to resentment among homeowners, who argue that enforcement has been inconsistent and arbitrary. “Illegal constructions are widespread across sectors and group housing societies in Noida, yet action is being initiated selectively,” said Rajeev Garg, general secretary of the CONRWA Noida chapter.

CONRWA proposed that the state government frame a clear, uniform policy under which a comprehensive survey of all additional constructions carried out so far is conducted, followed by action in accordance with defined norms. “Such a policy-based approach would not only bring transparency but could also generate revenue for the government and the authority through regularisation, where permissible,” Garg added.

The association further said that Noida, often described as the “show window” of Uttar Pradesh with a global profile, requires policy decisions that balance urban planning norms with residents’ concerns. “Decisions taken in public interest will strengthen people’s faith in the government,” the letter stated. The representation also suggested that alternatives beyond the Noida authority’s current enforcement mechanism should be explored, though it did not elaborate on specific options.

“We have urged the chief minister to intervene and ensure early action in public interest,” Garg said.

Officials of the Noida authority were not immediately available for comment.

