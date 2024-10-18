Noida seals four housing projects for violation of building by-laws

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has sealed four housing projects for violations of building by-laws. The promoters of these four projects were found doing construction at the site even after the term of the construction period ended a long time ago, said officials. Noida authority officials in the process of sealing one of the four housing project sites on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to rules, the authority gives three to seven years to build and deliver a project. If a developer fails to complete a project within that time, then he may obtain additional time to complete the work, after paying a fee to the Noida authority, said officials.

“These four developers were carrying out the construction work even after the validity of the building maps ended. This act is against the norms and also in violation of the lease deed conditions. These developers have not shown any interest in completing the projects on time,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M directed the group housing department to seal the under construction towers, where construction activities continued even after expiry of building maps. Since these housing towers were not completed on time, the authority has not issued completion certificates, said officials.

These projects include Logix Blossom Zest in Sector 143, Lotus Zing in Sector 168, Lotus Panache in Sector 110 and Ridge Residency in Sector 135. The developers of these four projects were not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach them.

The authority had allotted land to these four group housing projects in 2010-12 and the construction was to be completed and projects delivered by 2015 onwards. But these developers only partially completed some of the towers, causing distress to hundreds of homebuyers.

“The Noida authority and the UP government must come up with effective solutions to help homebuyers. I am in huge distress because the developer of our project, Logix Blossom Zest, failed to deliver project even after more than a decade and I am forced to live in a rented flat, and at the same time pay off the loan taken to purchase the flat in this project,” said Rajan Kumar, a buyer, who had booked a flat in 2012.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, however, has opposed the authority’s move and suggest introducing other measures such as bringing in a co-developer to revive the stuck housing projects.

“If the authority will seal or cancel the allotment, then it will not help in resolving the homebuyers’ long standing issues. The better option would be to introduce co-developers. Under the co-developer scheme, a new promoter can come, invest and revive the stuck realty project and do justice to homebuyers,” said Dinesh Gupta, secretary, CREDAI, western UP chapter.