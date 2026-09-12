Noida Sector 108 RWA seeks park fogging amid dengue concerns

Noida:Residents of Sector 108 have urged the Noida Authority to carry out regular fogging in the sector’s seven parks, alleging that while fogging is conducted on the streets, the parks are being overlooked. Residents said the high mosquito population has raised concerns over dengue and malaria. (HT Archive)

Residents said the high mosquito population there has raised concerns over dengue and malaria.

“Periodic fogging by the authority is appreciated. However, the mosquito population in the parks of Sector 108 is particularly high. The trees, shrubs and grass provide ample breeding and hiding grounds for mosquitoes. There is a risk of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases, and the number of dengue patients in the area is steadily rising,” said Digamber Singh, president of RWA 108.

He added that fogging is not being carried out inside the parks.

“I visit Central Park daily and do yoga from 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. I go in the morning and evening and the mosquitoes are a lot of trouble.We have to carry mosquito repellent. I notice people around me falling sick, which is worrisome. I have been living here for four to five years, and this year it feels worse,” said Mahesh Singla, a resident.

RWA officials said children, elderly people and other residents visiting the parks in the evenings face considerable inconvenience because of mosquitoes.

District malaria officials said they had started noticing a rise in dengue and malaria cases in August. They said dengue cases generally peak around October, while malaria cases tend to peak in September and decline towards December.

Officials said fogging is scheduled every 10 days across all sectors of Noida.

“We ensure proper fogging is carried out within the parks,” said Rohit, senior manager (health), Noida authority.