Shimla, A three-day traffic plan has been issued by the Kullu district administration in view of the President of India Droupadi Murmu's proposed visit to Kullu-Manali from October 6-8, officials said on Sunday. Security tightened, traffic plan issued for President Murmu's visit Kullu-Manali

Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding administrative and security preparations for her visit, Kullu Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma urged tourism stakeholders, organisations, and local residents to cooperate with the administration during the president's visit.

Manali has been divided into nine sectors and 600 police personnel have been deployed. Police officers have been stationed at various points, and security arrangements have been tightened.

The Kullu district administration has issued a traffic advisory and plan for the visit. In addition to Manali, the president will visit the Atal Tunnel and the Mata Hidimba Temple, he said.

To ensure security and minimise inconvenience to the public, checkpoints and barricades will be set up at various locations over the three-day period, he added.

As per the traffic plan, trucks and heavy vehicles heading towards Manali would be stopped at the National Green Tribunal barrier at 11:30 am.

Vehicle movement will be halted above the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment main gate at 12:15 pm.

From 8 pm onwards, heavy vehicles travelling between Manali and Lahaul-Spiti will be diverted via the 'Ground' area. This diversion will remain in effect until pm on October 7.

On October 7, vehicle movement will be regulated at the Sissu Atal Tunnel North Portal Bridge starting at 6:30 am. Vehicles travelling from Lahaul-Spiti to Manali will only be permitted via the Rohtang Pass.

Checkpoints will become operational at 8 am at several locations, including Log Hut Chowk, Manalsu Curve, Main Chowk-Ram Bagh, Mission Hospital, Old Bridge, Bhutnath Chowk, Vashisht Road, Nehru Kund Bridge, Palchan Bridge, and the Palchan Chowk-Rohtang Road junction.

During the president's visit to the Atal Tunnel, normal traffic will resume approximately five minutes after the convoy passes through Palchan. Traffic will also be regulated on the relevant routes during the return journey until the convoy has passed.

She will visit the Mata Hidimba Temple between 3 pm and 5 pm and the traffic will be regulated at Ram Bagh Chowk, Ghatotkach Chowk, Manalsu, and Log Hut Chowk during this time. Vehicles will be allowed to proceed after the convoy returns. Traffic restrictions on these routes will remain in effect until 5 pm.

On October 8, President Murmu will depart from Circuit House, Manali, for the SASE helipad at 10 am.

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