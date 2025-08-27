Noida Sector 31 roof collapse: Residents of 128 dilapidated flats asked to vacate for security

Noida Two days after the roof at a Sector-31 apartment crumbled following rain, the Noida authority has asked owners of the 128 dilapidated flats in the government-owned building to vacate their respective premises for safety, officials said on Tuesday. Noida authority, meanwhile, has also decided to redevelop these flats under a new policy approved in June, 2025. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

To be sure, a family of five escaped, including three children, when the roof of their bedroom, weakened by years of seepage and burdened with three water tanks, collapsed on Sunday evening. The flat resident Kuldeep Kumar’s family survived because of having stepped out of the room moments earlier.

The incident prompted a Noida authority’s team led by deputy general manager’s Vijay Rawal to inspect the apartment and found it unsafe for habitation. Officials said that poor maintenance and structural alterations had left many flats unsafe.

On Tuesday, the authority said that the 128 Janta and economically weaker section (EWS) flats, located in Sector 31, are unfit for living.

“We have asked the apartment dwellers to vacate the building because of safety reasons. Our team that visited the site found that the building is not safe for habitation. After the report of the team, we have asked them to vacate the houses immediately. It will be the onus of the apartment owners to vacate and stay safe,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M on Tuesday.

The authority will also advise owners of other EWS apartments in the city to check the condition of their respective building and then decide if they can stay safe or not, said officials.

“The authority will float tender after the proposal is placed in the next board meeting for the final approval. Once the scheme is approved by the board, we will take the project to the next stage,” said a Noida authority official aware of the development.

Meanwhile, the collapse on Sunday destroyed furniture, appliances, and other belongings, forcing the occupants to move temporarily to a hotel. Owner of the flat below also vacated her home fearing further damage.

Officials found that three water tanks had been placed on the roof, and continuous seepage over the years had weakened the reinforcement, leading to the sudden failure of the structure.

The Janta and LIG flats in Sector 31 were built by the authority in the early 1980s as part of its affordable housing programme. Over the decades, their structural condition has steadily deteriorated.

The flats reveal cracked outer walls, leaking ceilings, damaged balconies, and widespread water seepage. Many residents have also built additional rooms or extended balconies, weakening the structures further.

Most of these flats are currently occupied by tenants who opted for the location because of its central connectivity, despite the visible state of disrepair.

Residents said they manage small repairs themselves, but structural problems remain unaddressed in the absence of a RWA and regular maintenance.

The authority’s June, 2025 redevelopment policy aims to tackle such cases. It covers buildings older than 30 years or those declared unsafe by engineering institutes.