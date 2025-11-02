Noida: Sector 78 residents protest against builder over poor upkeep, lack of basic facilities

Residents of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Sector 78, Noida, began a protest against the builder, Colorful Estates Private Limited, on Saturday, alleging poor maintenance and mismanagement of the housing society for the past six years. Residents protesting on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The society, occupied since 2017, comprises over 1,000 flats and 32 commercial stores, and houses about 900 families. Residents said they plan to continue their sit-in protest until their demands are met by the builder and management.

The core dispute centres on multiple long-standing issues, including the cancellation of the Occupancy/Completion Certificate (OC/CC), unethical parking allocation, disputes over a six-metre internal road, damaged external walls with falling plaster, irregular water supply, pending Noida authority dues, a non-functional fire retardant system, and the absence of a third-party audit of accounts, locals said.

According to residents, irregular water supply has been a recurring problem caused by a shortage of water connections. A Noida authority letter dated October 19 addressed the builder, demanding payment of dues for an additional water connection. The letter stated, “Water is for 650 flats in the society, whereas approximately 1050 flats have been constructed in the society. Additionally, approximately 40–50 shops have also been constructed in the society, which are also consuming water.”

In response, Ashok Verma, senior manager at Noida authority, Noida Jal Board, said, “The remaining should get a water connection. We told the builder to deposit the money and get the connection, but he is the one who is responsible.”

In Response, Ramesh Arora, Project head at Colorful Estates Private Limited, replied “ When we used to sell the flats, we took the money for the water connection. We didnt take it from some people so we didn’t apply for the water connection. Now, the (Noida) authority told us, so we have told them, raised a demand, and as soon as their money comes, we will get the application done.”

Residents also pointed out that the occupancy certificate was cancelled due to multiple violations. Yogendar Gaur, a resident, said, “In February 2022 the Occupancy Certificate was cancelled due to issues in our society including a lack of a Fire NOC, problems with mechanical parking, inadequate space for a fire tender, deviation from the sanctioned layout plan, and commercial use of residential flats.”

At the protest site, residents voiced frustration over neglected infrastructure. “We have been living here for the last 8 years, since then they haven’t even replastered the buildings,” said resident Diksha Sachdev. Another resident, Sulekha Das, added, “We are worried about sending our children outside to play, worried the plaster from the wall might injure them. Previously the plaster has fallen on cars.” There have, however, been no reported incidents of injuries caused by falling plaster till now.

Ramesh Arora dismissed the allegations, saying the issues were minor and could be resolved through dialogue. “Our occupancy certificate is cancelled, and we’ll get it restored. Small problems exist everywhere, they’re best solved by sitting together,” he said, adding that the water issues have “largely been resolved.”

In response, Gaur said, “We received a letter from the builder, asking 10 to 12 people to come sit in and talk. We are 38 people representing about 900 families and can only communicate if all of us can speak on the matter.”

Residents have also filed a police complaint alleging financial misconduct by the builder. Twinkle Jain, assistant commissioner of police, Noida, said, “We are looking into the matter to see if we need to file an FIR.”