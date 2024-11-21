Noida seeks agency for best use of terminal building in Sector 82

The Noida authority on Thursday said it is in the process of finalising an agency that will take over the City Bus Terminal Building in Sector 82, which was built at a cost of ₹157.9 crore and has been lying unused since 2021 after failing to attract sufficient users, said officials. The City Bus Terminal in Noida Sector 82. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting proposals to lease the eight storey building for commercial purposes such as a hospital or hotel while retaining the ground floor for its original function, officials added.

“The decision to seek alternative uses for the building was initially made during a Noida authority board meeting in October 2024. The terminal sees limited use with only a few passengers using the facility to board buses to Dadri, Pari Chowk, and Bulandshahr. The building encompasses an area of 30,643 square metres. It has space for 522 cars in the basement, 40 buses on the ground floor, and an additional 100 taxis. Other amenities include a reception area, booking centre, office spaces, restrooms, a fire control room, a waiting area, a restaurant, a food court, kiosks, and passenger accommodation,” said a Noida authority official.

The authority said that five Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses operate from the terminal through the Noida depot. A Noida police crime office occupies one hall on the ground floor, and the roadways office is also in the building.

Alok Singh, a transporter and a member of Noida bus association, said that the authority made a mistake by building the building without consulting transporters.

“A feasibility study should have been conducted to assess the number of buses, routes, and overall viability of the project before it was built. The majority of the union’s 1,000 buses are primarily engaged in transporting employees of private companies or school buses. There is also no city bus service resulting in low demand for a city bus terminal and this location is also not suitable for transporters,” he said.