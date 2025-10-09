Noida seeks Govt nod for automobile hub in Sector 105

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to seek permission from the Uttar Pradesh government for a proposed automobile showroom cluster in the city’s Sector 105 area along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, officials said on Wednesday. To be constructed on a 13,000 square metre plot with a permitted Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 4, the project will include spaces for showrooms, restaurants, commercial outlets, and a multi-level parking facility for visitors, helping prevent roadside parking. (HT Archive)

The plan was earlier presented at the authority’s 219th board meeting and now the board has allowed the Noida authority to first seek state government’s approval for the project, they said.

Once the approval is received, the authority can commence work on the project which will ensure a one-roof destination for automobile consumers, they added.

“The automobile hub proposed in Sector 105 will offer ease to the customers as well as to the businessmen who need better amenities to set up outlets for car markets. The customers will not only get all brand products under one roof but also get adequate parking and ease,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M.

The authority planned the hub in Sector 105 to move big car outlets away from the city’s crowded commercial areas and bring them together in a modern, well-planned complex along the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, said officials.

The location, with wide roads on three sides, will make access easy and improve traffic flow compared to existing car showroom areas, they said.

Notably, most of the outlets are located along Udyog Marg, one of Noida’s busiest roads, where visitors often park on the roadside, causing traffic jams during peak hours.

The Noida authority had approved about ₹50 crore in 2024 to remodel and beautify this road, but work got stalled due to delays in negotiations with affected companies, said officials.

To fix this, the authority now plans to relocate major automobile outlets to the Sector 105 cluster, said officials.

Officials said the project needs relaxation of setback rules, which generally mandate a minimum distance that a structure must be from a property line, street, or other feature to ensure safety, access, and environmental protection, before construction can commence.

The plot is long but narrow, and after applying standard setback rules, there isn’t enough usable width for normal commercial construction, they said.

The authority has asked the UP government to allow this setback relief and has prepared a control drawing showing the layout, building heights, and parking design. Once the state approves, the authority will issue the drawing, which is the final step before construction begins, said officials.

Once completed, the project will organise Noida’s automobile retail sector, reduce congestion on Udyog Marg, and create a new commercial hub along the expressway, said officials.